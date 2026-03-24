Iraq grants ex-paramilitaries 'right to respond, self-defense': statement

Iraq has granted former paramilitary groups the right to respond and defend themselves against "military attacks" from drones or aircraft targeting their bases, a statement from the prime minister's office issued late on Tuesday said.



The decision came after a deadly air strike that killed 15 fighters from the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), part of a coalition of armed groups including pro-Iranian factions that is integrated into Iraq's regular armed forces. The PMF blamed the strike on the United States.



The coalition was permitted to "confront and respond to military attacks carried out by military aircraft and drones targeting the headquarters... using available means, in accordance with the right to respond and self-defense".



AFP