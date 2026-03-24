Israel army says plans in Iran, Lebanon unchanged regardless of talks

Middle East News
24-03-2026 | 14:56
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel army says plans in Iran, Lebanon unchanged regardless of talks
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel army says plans in Iran, Lebanon unchanged regardless of talks

The Israeli military said on Tuesday that it was operating "according to an unchanged plan" in Iran and Lebanon, regardless of any talks aimed at reaching an agreement to end the hostilities.

"Regarding this or that agreement, we are currently operating according to an unchanged plan," military spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin said during a televised briefing when asked about efforts to launch a diplomatic process that could put an end to the war.

"We are acting, and will continue to act... to deepen the damage and remove existential threats," Defrin added. "We are striking both in Iran and in Lebanon".

AFP

Middle East News

plans

Iran,

Lebanon

unchanged

regardless

talks

LBCI Next
Iraq grants ex-paramilitaries 'right to respond, self-defense': statement
US war on Iran 'unabated' as Trump mulls diplomacy: White House
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-22

Israel army says began 'wave of strikes' on Hezbollah in South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-02

Israel army says simultaneously striking targets in Iran, Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-15

Israel army says still has thousands of targets left to hit in Iran

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-17

Israeli army chief says Lebanon ground operation expanding as strikes continue in Lebanon and Iran

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
16:48

UN nuclear watchdog urges 'maximum restraint' after Iran says strike hit Bushehr plant

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:40

Israel's military to occupy swathe of southern Lebanon, Defense Minister says

LBCI
Middle East News
16:23

Iraq to summon US charge d'affaires, Iran ambassador over strikes: Statement

LBCI
Middle East News
15:43

Iran says US and Israel attacked area near Bushehr nuclear power plant

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:26

Hezbollah condemns Lebanese foreign ministry decision against Iranian ambassador

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-10

"Time bomb" buildings: What is the reason behind Tripoli's risk of building collapse?

LBCI
Middle East News
13:25

Woman killed in northern Israel after rockets fired from Lebanon: Emergency services

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-07

Loud explosions heard in Bahrain's Manama: AFP

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-08

At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:06

Missile explodes mid-air, debris falls over Kesserwan with no strikes reported

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:54

Explosion heard in Sahel Alma, cause unknown

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:36

Israeli Channel 12: US official says Iranian missile that fell in Lebanon may have been intended for Cyprus

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:14

Iranian missile intercepted over Lebanese airspace for first time by foreign warship, sources told Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:49

Lebanon revokes accreditation of Iran's appointed ambassador, orders departure by March 29

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:43

Lebanon says withdrawal of accreditation for Iranian ambassador does not sever ties with Iran

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:26

Hezbollah condemns Lebanese foreign ministry decision against Iranian ambassador

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:40

Israel's military to occupy swathe of southern Lebanon, Defense Minister says

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More