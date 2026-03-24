Israel army says plans in Iran, Lebanon unchanged regardless of talks

The Israeli military said on Tuesday that it was operating "according to an unchanged plan" in Iran and Lebanon, regardless of any talks aimed at reaching an agreement to end the hostilities.



"Regarding this or that agreement, we are currently operating according to an unchanged plan," military spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin said during a televised briefing when asked about efforts to launch a diplomatic process that could put an end to the war.



"We are acting, and will continue to act... to deepen the damage and remove existential threats," Defrin added. "We are striking both in Iran and in Lebanon".



AFP