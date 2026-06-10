Iran envoy slams 'counter-productive' new nuclear resolution

Iran's ambassador in Vienna on Wednesday called a new resolution passed by the U.N. nuclear watchdog demanding access to Tehran's nuclear sites "counter-productive" and an obstacle to talks with Washington.



Ambassador Reza Najafi told AFP the International Atomic Energy Agency resolution was "politically motivated" and "legally flawed".



The vote "cannot help and, would be indeed counterproductive to the current situation," he added. "It further complicates, the volatile, situation, volatile ceasefire, and the unfinished negotiations between Iran and the U.S."



AFP