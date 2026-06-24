US reopens embassy in Kuwait months after Iranian attack

The U.S. Embassy in Kuwait resumed operations on Wednesday during a visit by ‌Secretary of State Marco Rubio, months after services were suspended in March by Iranian attacks.



The embassy, located in Kuwait City, will immediately resume emergency services for American ⁠citizens while other services will be phased in, a State Department spokesperson said.



The State Department shut down embassy operations in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia in March after Iranian drones fired at the missions following U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran.



Rubio attended a flag-raising ceremony ‌at ⁠the embassy on Wednesday during his trip to Kuwait for talks with allies on ending the war in Iran.



"The American flag: a ⁠symbol of liberty, unity, and freedom now flies proudly once again over Kuwait City. Kuwait is ⁠an indispensable partner for regional security and stability," he said in a social ⁠media post following the ceremony.



Reuters