Spain's PM blames Ceuta migrant influx on criminal networks manipulating recent court ruling

World News
31-07-2026 | 07:20
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Spain&#39;s PM blames Ceuta migrant influx on criminal networks manipulating recent court ruling
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Spain's PM blames Ceuta migrant influx on criminal networks manipulating recent court ruling

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Friday the sudden influx of migrants to the north African enclave Ceuta was caused by trafficking mafia spreading rumors about a recent court ruling on immigration.

A Spanish Supreme Court ruled earlier this month that immediate returns of migrants crossing the border illegally did not apply to those arriving by sea.

"What has emerged from our talks with Moroccan authorities is that trafficking mafias took a self-serving interpretation of a Supreme Court ruling," he said. That interpretation "spread like wildfire in recent hours."


AFP
 

World News

Spain

PM

Pedro Sanchez

Ceuta

Migrant

Criminal

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