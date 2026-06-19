Iran says it will waive fees for Hormuz during 60 day negotiation period

Iran's Strait of Hormuz body said on Friday it would ‌waive planned fees to use the strait during a 60-day negotiation period under the memorandum of understanding ⁠signed with the United States this week.



Ships seeking passage through the strait while the interim agreement is in force must submit transit requests at least 48 hours before ‌arrival, ⁠Iran's Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA) said in a notice.



Iran would waive fees for security, safety, ⁠environmental services and related insurance during the period, while requiring vessels ⁠to coordinate routes and transit times in advance ⁠due to areas affected by mines and to ensure safe navigation.



Reuters