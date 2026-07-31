Israel will not leave Gaza until Hamas' 'genuine' disarmament: Political source

Middle East News
31-07-2026 | 10:42
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Israel will not leave Gaza until Hamas&#39; &#39;genuine&#39; disarmament: Political source
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Israel will not leave Gaza until Hamas' 'genuine' disarmament: Political source

Israel will not withdraw from the Gaza Strip until Hamas' "genuine disarmament", a political source told AFP on Friday after the group said it had agreed to a deal involving its disarmament and Israel's exit.

"Israel has reiterated that there will be no withdrawal whatsoever of the Israeli army from the current Yellow Line unless Hamas undergoes a genuine disarmament," the Israeli source said, referring to a demarcation between the area under Hamas control and that held by the Israeli army.

AFP

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