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Trump says Iran war deal close as Strait of Hormuz tensions linger
Middle East News
12-06-2026 | 02:44
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Trump says Iran war deal close as Strait of Hormuz tensions linger
Hopes grew on Friday for peace between Iran and the United States after President Donald Trump said a deal could be signed as soon as this weekend, even as Tehran said it had not made a final decision on a pact.
The deal, if confirmed, would be the most significant diplomatic breakthrough yet to end the three-month-old war, which has killed thousands and sent global energy prices sharply higher after Iran all but closed the Strait of Hormuz to shipping.
"We just made a great settlement of the war with Iran," Trump told reporters at the White House on Thursday.
"The strait will officially open as soon as we sign, which could be soon, very soon, maybe over the weekend in Europe," he said, adding that Vice President JD Vance would attend the deal signing.
Asked if Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei had approved the deal, Trump said, "I understand the answer is yes."
Reuters
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