Israeli, Palestinian civil society meet in France as two-state solution dims

Israeli and Palestinian civil society groups will meet in France on Friday to urge the international community not to abandon a two-state solution, as Paris seeks to keep the issue alive amid the Middle East war.



The meeting, attended by foreign ministers and senior officials from dozens of countries, marks one year since the U.N.-backed New York Declaration, which set out a roadmap toward Palestinian statehood and prompted around a dozen countries, including France, Britain and Canada, to recognize a Palestinian state.



"Given the current situation in the region, marked by seemingly endless ⁠conflicts, too many civilian casualties and a cycle of violence, and in light of the stalled implementation of the Gaza ceasefire ... we believe this conference is now more essential and urgent than ever,” France's Foreign Ministry spokesperson told reporters on Thursday.



The gathering will end with an eight-point “Call for Action” urging a permanent ceasefire, a halt to settlements, Gaza reconstruction, governance reforms and stronger international backing for civil society.



It will be delivered to the G7 leaders who meet in the French Alps from Monday.







Reuters