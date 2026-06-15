Iran says draft US deal includes oil sanctions waiver, nuclear limits and asset release

Middle East News
15-06-2026 | 02:34
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran says draft US deal includes oil sanctions waiver, nuclear limits and asset release
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Iran says draft US deal includes oil sanctions waiver, nuclear limits and asset release

A senior Iranian official told Reuters a final draft of the memorandum of understanding with the U.S. covered a range of issues, from Tehran’s nuclear work to reopening the Strait of Hormuz and U.S. waivers on oil sanctions, with a final deal to be discussed in the 60 days following agreement by the two sides.

The Iranian official said the draft memorandum included the following:

Iran immediately reopens the Strait of Hormuz to all commercial vessels, while the U.S. ⁠lifts its naval blockade on Iranian ports. The lifting of the U.S. blockade would begin immediately after the memorandum is signed and be completed within 30 days.

The U.S. agrees not to impose any new sanctions on Iran until a final deal is reached.

Following a final agreement, all U.S. and U.N. sanctions on Iran would be lifted according to an agreed timetable.

The U.S. will waive oil sanctions on Iran for a specified period, allowing Tehran to sell oil and receive revenue.

The U.S. ⁠agrees to release $25 billion of Iran’s frozen assets, including via direct cash transfers, cooperation among regional countries, and financial credit lines.

Washington, in coordination with its regional allies, would prepare a reconstruction and development plan for Iran, to be negotiated and agreed with Tehran within ⁠60 days.

Tehran agrees that it will neither produce nor acquire nuclear weapons.


Pending a final agreement, Iran would maintain the current status of its nuclear program, refraining from further uranium enrichment ⁠and expansion of nuclear facilities.

The United States agrees to allow Iran to dilute its stockpile of highly enriched uranium on Iranian soil under a future comprehensive ⁠agreement.

Iran’s nuclear program, uranium enrichment activities and mechanisms for handling its stockpile of highly enriched uranium would be negotiated within 60 days of the memorandum and addressed in a final agreement.



Reuters
 

Middle East News

Iran

Draft

US

Deal

Oil

Sanctions

Nuclear

Limits

Asset

LBCI Next
Israeli far-right minister slams US-Iran deal, urges stronger campaign in Lebanon
EU chief hails US-Iran deal to end 'costly war'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
06:46

Iranian official says draft agreement with US includes sanctions relief, nuclear restrictions and asset release

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-06-12

Iran media says draft US deal sees release of $24 bn frozen assets

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-06-12

Iran media says draft US accord sets 60-day negotiation for nuclear deal

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-05-24

Proposed memorandum includes ending war and lifting US sanctions on Iranian oil

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
05:27

UN human rights chief welcomes US-Iran deal, urges restraint in the region

LBCI
Middle East News
05:26

Iran's Fars news agency says Hormuz maritime fees added to US deal last minute

LBCI
Middle East News
05:01

Iran executed 18 protesters in 2026: UN

LBCI
Middle East News
04:44

Iran's Araghchi says Israel needs to halt attacks against Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-03-12

Israel threatens escalation in Lebanon after overnight intelligence failures

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-11

Beyond Lebanon: Israel and Turkey on a collision course

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:37

Israeli far-right minister slams US-Iran deal, urges stronger campaign in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli army renews evacuation warning to residents located south of Litani River

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-06

Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-31

Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle

LBCI
World News
2026-03-25

Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-08

At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Inside Israel’s escalation: Beirut strike, northern fire, and a shifting war equation

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:01

Israeli media: Target in Beirut southern suburbs was Hezbollah liaison officer

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:40

Israeli military claims it struck Hezbollah infrastructure in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:06

Israeli defense minister says forces will remain in Lebanon, Syria and Gaza, warns Iran over possible response

LBCI
Middle East News
12:48

Trump says Iran deal in 'a few hours,' blames Israel for delay: Axios

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:35

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:48

Trump says US nearing Iran deal that could bring ‘peace to the region, including Lebanon’

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:10

Trump says Israel attack on Beirut 'should not have happened'

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More