Iran's foreign ministry on Monday said the country would charge maritime service fees on ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz, rather than imposing tolls, under a framework deal with the U.S.



"We have always maintained that we do not seek to collect transit tolls, but fees for navigation services, environmental protection, ship insurance and other necessary services will be charged," said foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei during a press briefing.





AFP