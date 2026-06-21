Strait of Hormuz remains closed until further notice: Iran’s Fars News Agency

Iran’s Fars News Agency quoted an Iranian military source as saying on Sunday that the Strait of Hormuz remains closed and that the naval forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps have not authorized the passage of any vessels through the strategic waterway until further notice.



The report comes after the United States and Iran agreed to a 60-day ceasefire intended to pave the way for negotiations aimed at ending the conflict. However, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards announced on Saturday the closure of the Strait of Hormuz in response to Israeli strikes in Lebanon.



Despite the announcement, the U.S. military said commercial shipping traffic through the strait continues.



Reuters