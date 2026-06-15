UN human rights chief welcomes US-Iran deal, urges restraint in the region

The United Nations' human rights chief on Monday welcomed the announcement of a peace deal between the United States and Iran, and urged for maximum restraint by all sides in the region.



"I welcome the announcement that the United States and Iran have agreed on a peace deal that provides for an immediate and permanent ⁠ceasefire, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and a framework for further negotiations," said human rights chief Volker Turk.



"At this fragile moment it is clear all sides need to exercise maximum restraint and work to implement the agreement reached quickly and in good faith," he added.





Reuters