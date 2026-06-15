UN human rights chief welcomes US-Iran deal, urges restraint in the region

Middle East News
15-06-2026 | 05:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UN human rights chief welcomes US-Iran deal, urges restraint in the region
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
UN human rights chief welcomes US-Iran deal, urges restraint in the region

The United Nations' human rights chief on Monday welcomed the announcement of a peace deal between the United States and Iran, and urged for maximum restraint by all sides in the region.

"I welcome the announcement that the United States and Iran have agreed on a peace deal that provides for an immediate and permanent ⁠ceasefire, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and a framework for further negotiations," said human rights chief Volker Turk.

"At this fragile moment it is clear all sides need to exercise maximum restraint and work to implement the agreement reached quickly and in good faith," he added.


Reuters
 

Middle East News

UN

Human

Rights

Chief

US

Iran

Deal

Restraint

LBCI Next
Israel expects new air defense orders from Europe due to Russia concerns
Iran's Fars news agency says Hormuz maritime fees added to US deal last minute
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-05-31

Iran chief negotiator says no deal with US deal until Iranian rights secured

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-05-24

UK's Starmer 'welcomes the progress' towards deal to end US-Iran war

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:48

Trump says US nearing Iran deal that could bring ‘peace to the region, including Lebanon’

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:56

Berri praises Iranian–US deal, says it promotes stability in the region, including Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:00

Iran's enriched uranium should be 'neutralized', supervised by UN: Macron

LBCI
World News
07:52

France's Macron says 'we will do everything' to ensure no Hormuz tolls

LBCI
Middle East News
07:43

Macron says France and Britain ready to lead mission in Strait of Hormuz

LBCI
World News
07:12

UK court upholds govt ban on pro-Palestinian group

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-01

Berri’s top adviser tells Axios Hezbollah is ready for full ceasefire with Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-13

2026 figures reveal scale of Israeli strikes on Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2026-04-20

7.4-magnitude quake hits northern Japan, tsunami warning issued

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-08

PM Salam meets Lahbib, discusses EU cooperation on humanitarian relief and emergency response in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-06

Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-31

Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle

LBCI
World News
2026-03-25

Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-08

At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Inside Israel’s escalation: Beirut strike, northern fire, and a shifting war equation

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:06

Israeli defense minister says forces will remain in Lebanon, Syria and Gaza, warns Iran over possible response

LBCI
Middle East News
12:48

Trump says Iran deal in 'a few hours,' blames Israel for delay: Axios

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:48

Trump says US nearing Iran deal that could bring ‘peace to the region, including Lebanon’

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:10

Trump says Israel attack on Beirut 'should not have happened'

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:42

President Aoun welcomes US–Iran deal, praises respect for Lebanon’s specificity

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:37

Israeli far-right minister slams US-Iran deal, urges stronger campaign in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:37

Lebanon Health Ministry: Three killed, 16 wounded in Israeli strike on Ghobeiry

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More