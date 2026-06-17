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Dubai Financial Market market capitalization tops one trillion UAE dirhams
Middle East News
17-06-2026 | 09:45
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Dubai Financial Market market capitalization tops one trillion UAE dirhams
Dubai Financial Market's market capitalization exceeded 1 trillion UAE Dirhams on Wednesday, Dubai Media Office said in a post on X.
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