Dubai Financial Market market capitalization tops one trillion UAE dirhams

Middle East News
17-06-2026 | 09:45
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Dubai Financial Market market capitalization tops one trillion UAE dirhams
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Dubai Financial Market market capitalization tops one trillion UAE dirhams

Dubai ‌Financial Market's market capitalization exceeded 1 trillion UAE Dirhams on ‌Wednesday, Dubai Media Office said in a post on X.

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