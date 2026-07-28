Yemen's Houthis say targeted Saudi tanker in Red Sea

Middle East News
28-07-2026 | 13:44
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Yemen&#39;s Houthis say targeted Saudi tanker in Red Sea
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Yemen's Houthis say targeted Saudi tanker in Red Sea

Yemen's Houthi rebels said Tuesday that they had targeted a Saudi oil tanker in the Red Sea with ballistic missiles for allegedly violating a blockade on the kingdom's ports announced by the group last week.

"The targeting of the Saudi vessel came after it ignored warnings," a Houthi military spokesman said, identifying the ship as the NCC Ghazal and saying it had been "forced to turn back."


AFP
 

Middle East News

Yemen

Houthis

Target

Saudi Arabia

Tanker

Red Sea

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