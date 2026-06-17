Iran official says funeral procession for Supreme Leader to pass through Iraq

An Iranian official said Wednesday that the funeral procession for late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed by U.S.-Israeli strikes in February, will pass through Iraq before his burial in Iran.



In a video carried by state media, Tehran Mayor Alireza Zakani said the farewell ceremonies and funeral for Khamenei will be held from July 4 to 9.



"On 8 July 2026, they will take place in Iraq, and on 9 July 2026, God willing, in Mashhad" in Iran, where Khamenei will be buried, he added.



AFP