Trump says US hit Iran 'very hard' in latest attacks

President Donald Trump said Sunday the United States hit Iran hard in response to its latest attacks on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.



"We hit them very hard last night," Trump told CNN by telephone in an interview centering mainly on the death of Senator Lindsey Graham.



Trump said the United States and Iran had been close to "a deal" on Saturday. "They were giving up everything, and then all of a sudden two hours after that they hit a ship with a drone. These people, there is something wrong with them," he said.



AFP