US let at least 12 ships pass blockade after Iran deal: Vance

Middle East News
18-06-2026 | 12:02
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US let at least 12 ships pass blockade after Iran deal: Vance
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US let at least 12 ships pass blockade after Iran deal: Vance

The U.S. military has allowed at least 12 ships to pass through its naval blockade of Iran's ports following the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran, Vice President JD Vance said Thursday.

"On the blockade, CENTCOM has allowed north of a dozen ships to go through our naval blockade, and so we're also honoring our end of the early part of the agreement," Vance told journalists, referring to the US military command responsible for the Middle East.

AFP
 

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