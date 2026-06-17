Vance says potential US-Iran deal could pave way for broader Middle East peace

U.S. Vice President JD Vance said a potential agreement between the United States and Iran could lead to a broader regional peace deal involving Gulf states, Israel and Lebanon, provided Tehran complies with the terms of any future agreement.



Speaking in an interview, Vance described the prospect of a “true regional peace deal” that would extend beyond U.S.-Iran relations and reshape the Middle East.



Asked whether Lebanon and Hezbollah would be included in such an arrangement, Vance said the envisioned agreement would encompass multiple countries across the region.



“It is a regional peace deal. It’s going to include the Gulf, it’s going to include Israel, it’s going to include Lebanon,” Vance said.



He added that the success of such a plan would ultimately depend on Iran’s compliance.



“The idea is this is a true regional peace deal because at the end of the day, the Iranians comply,” he said.



Pressed on how such an agreement could be achieved without the involvement of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Vance reiterated that the central issue was Iran’s adherence to any deal reached.



“The idea is that if the Iranians comply, then we are going to have a true transformative deal for the Middle East,” he said.