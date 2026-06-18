US-Iran 60-day negotiating period begins Thursday: VP Vance

Middle East News
18-06-2026 | 12:01
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US-Iran 60-day negotiating period begins Thursday: VP Vance
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US-Iran 60-day negotiating period begins Thursday: VP Vance

The 60-day period for negotiations between the United States and Iran begins on Thursday, but the agreement between the two sides took effect the day before, Vice President JD Vance said.

"I would say the 60 day period officially started today," Vance told journalists, adding that "the deal started yesterday."

AFP

Middle East News

60-day

negotiating

period

begins

Thursday:

Vance

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