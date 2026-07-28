Zidane named as France head coach

Former France midfielder Zinedine Zidane will take over as national team head coach, the French Football Federation said on Tuesday in a post on X.



The appointment of former Real Madrid manager Zidane comes two weeks after Didier Deschamps' tenure as coach ended following France's fourth-place finish at ⁠the World Cup. His final match in charge was a 6-4 defeat by England.



The 54-year-old Zidane is expected to begin his reign with an away Nations League game against Turkey before France host Italy at the Stade de France on October 2.





Reuters