Vance tells Israeli critics of US-Iran deal to 'wake up'

U.S. Vice President JD Vance on Friday rebuked members of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet criticizing the Iran deal, saying they should "wake up and smell the reality."



"If I was in the cabinet of the Israeli government, I might not be attacking the only powerful ally that I have anywhere left in the entire world," Vance told a briefing at the White House.



AFP

