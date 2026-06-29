Iran says held first meeting with Oman on managing Hormuz

Iran's foreign ministry said Monday it had held the first meeting with Oman on managing the Strait of Hormuz since Tehran and Washington signed their preliminary deal to end the Middle East war.



"During a trip to Muscat, the first meeting of the Joint Hormuz Committee was held," said Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi on X.



"While reviewing the current issues related to the strait, we exchanged views on the future management," he added.



AFP