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Iran says $6 billion in frozen assets in Qatar to be released
Middle East News
29-06-2026 | 04:22
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Iran says $6 billion in frozen assets in Qatar to be released
Iranian state media, citing President Masoud Pezeshkian, reported on Monday that $6 billion of Iran’s $12 billion in frozen assets held in Qatar will be released and returned to Iran after the agreement with the United States led to the lifting of sanctions on Iran’s oil and petrochemical sectors.
Iran and the United States signed an interim agreement earlier this month as a step toward resolving the conflict between the two countries.
Reuters
Middle East News
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