US military carries out fresh strikes on Iran, prompting Iran attacks on Kuwait and Bahrain

Middle East News
09-07-2026 | 05:25
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US military carries out fresh strikes on Iran, prompting Iran attacks on Kuwait and Bahrain
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US military carries out fresh strikes on Iran, prompting Iran attacks on Kuwait and Bahrain

The U.S. military said on Wednesday it launched fresh strikes on Iran to keep the Strait of Hormuz open to shipping, triggering Iranian attacks on Kuwait and Bahrain in the latest escalation to derail efforts to end the war.

The latest round of attacks, which the U.S. said was carried out in response to Tuesday's assault on three cargo ships transiting the strait, came hours after President Donald Trump said he believed an interim ceasefire with Iran to be "over."

"U.S. Central Command forces have started conducting additional strikes against Iran to further degrade their ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz," CENTCOM, the U.S. military's Middle East command, wrote on X.

"The United States is holding Iran accountable for recent unjustified aggression against commercial shipping and civilian crews freely navigating a vital international waterway."

The U.S. strikes rattled several cities along Iran's southern coast and left some areas without power. Iran responded with a second day of attacks on Kuwait and Bahrain, both home to U.S. military bases.


Reuters 
 

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