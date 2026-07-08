Iran state media says member of Revolutionary Guards killed in US strikes

U.S. strikes in southwest Iran on Wednesday killed a member of the Revolutionary Guards' navy, Iran's official IRNA news agency said.



"A member of the Guards, Mohammad Reza Khazini, was hit by shrapnel and died a martyr while confronting enemy drones" in Mahshahr, a port city not far from the Iraqi border, IRNA reported, citing a statement from the Guards, the ideological arm of the Iranian military.



AFP









