Regional rivalries expand across multiple fronts: Israel faces growing tensions with Turkey

News Bulletin Reports
08-07-2026 | 13:00
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Regional rivalries expand across multiple fronts: Israel faces growing tensions with Turkey
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Regional rivalries expand across multiple fronts: Israel faces growing tensions with Turkey

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Between insisting on maintaining security zones in Syria and Lebanon, refusing to begin implementing the framework agreement with Beirut, and preparing for possible future conflicts in Gaza and with Iran, Israel is now facing a new and increasingly challenging front: Turkey.

Turkey’s efforts to strengthen its regional influence have raised concerns in Tel Aviv, particularly amid reports that Ankara is considering deploying air defense systems in Syria that could limit Israeli air operations there. The concerns have also grown following Turkey’s reported plans to acquire F-35 fighter jets, which Israeli officials view as a potential challenge to their qualitative military edge.

Israeli security assessments indicate that Ankara’s expanding regional role poses challenges on four main fronts.

The first is Iran. Israeli officials believe Turkey is seeking to prevent Tehran’s defeat and limit Israel’s ability to consolidate its influence in the region.

The second front is Gaza. According to Israeli assessments, Turkey has increased its support for Hamas and is allegedly allowing members of the group to operate from Turkish territory and coordinate activities targeting Israel.

The third area of concern is Syria, where Israel is increasingly wary of what it views as Turkish attempts to expand its influence and presence.

The fourth front involves the eastern Mediterranean, where Israeli security officials fear growing Turkish influence over waters they consider strategically important for military and economic activities, as well as for Israel’s ties with Greece and Cyprus.

Despite these broader regional concerns, Lebanon remains a top priority on Israel’s agenda.

Citing the discovery of weapons and Hezbollah infrastructure in areas of South Lebanon, the Israeli army has announced plans to intensify strikes and reinforce its military presence, while delaying the start of implementing the framework agreement with Beirut until it is assured that the Lebanese Army is prepared to enforce the removal of Hezbollah weapons under full U.S. supervision.

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