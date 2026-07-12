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Kuwait armed forces responding to aerial attacks: Statement
Middle East News
12-07-2026 | 05:04
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Kuwait armed forces responding to aerial attacks: Statement
Kuwait's military on Sunday said its air defense forces were working to intercept an ongoing attack on its territory, as countries across the Gulf were targeted by drones and missiles.
"The General Staff of the Army notes that any explosion sounds heard are the result of air defense systems intercepting hostile attacks," the military said in a statement posted on social media.
AFP
Middle East News
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