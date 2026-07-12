Pakistan FM calls for 'restraint' in call with Iran counterpart, ministry says

Pakistan's top diplomat called for "de-escalation" and for parties in the Iran conflict to "show restraint" during a phone call with his Iranian counterpart on Sunday, a foreign ministry statement said.



"Both leaders exchanged views on the evolving regional situation," Pakistan's foreign ministry said in a statement after the call between Ishaq Dar and Abbas Araghchi.



Dar "further underscored that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only viable path to resolving disputes and achieving lasting peace and stability in the region", it said.



AFP