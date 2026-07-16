Kuwait military says responding to new Iran drone attacks

Middle East News
16-07-2026 | 07:28
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Kuwait military says responding to new Iran drone attacks
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Kuwait military says responding to new Iran drone attacks

Kuwait's military said it was responding to renewed Iranian aerial attacks on Thursday as Iran and the United States exchanged strikes over control of the vital Strait of Hormuz.

"Kuwaiti air defences are currently engaging hostile drone attacks following the Iranian aggression," Kuwait's army said in a statement as an AFP journalist reported sounds of explosions near the Gulf state's capital, Kuwait City.

AFP

Middle East News

Kuwait

Iran

United States

Strait of Hormuz

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