Kuwait army says responding to Iranian missiles, drones

Kuwait's military said on Monday it was responding to renewed missile and drone salvos as Tehran pressed its attacks against Gulf countries and the United States expanded its strikes across the Islamic republic.



"Kuwaiti air defenses are currently confronting hostile missile and drone attacks," the Gulf state's army said in a statement blaming Iran, while an AFP journalist confirmed hearing explosions in Kuwait City. In neighboring Bahrain, air raid sirens also sounded, according to the island kingdom's interior ministry.





AFP