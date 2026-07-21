UN condemns intensifying Israeli military attacks in Gaza

The United Nations condemned Tuesday intensifying Israeli military attacks in Gaza that it said had killed at least 57 Palestinians, including six children, in the past week.



"Nine months after the announcement of a ceasefire, still, nowhere is safe for Palestinians in Gaza," U.N. rights office spokesman Thameen Al-Kheetan told reporters in Geneva, decrying that "the Israeli military has intensified its attacks in Gaza in recent days, killing and injuring dozens of Palestinians."







AFP