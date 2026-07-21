UN condemns intensifying Israeli military attacks in Gaza

Middle East News
21-07-2026 | 07:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UN condemns intensifying Israeli military attacks in Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
UN condemns intensifying Israeli military attacks in Gaza

The United Nations condemned Tuesday intensifying Israeli military attacks in Gaza that it said had killed at least 57 Palestinians, including six children, in the past week.

"Nine months after the announcement of a ceasefire, still, nowhere is safe for Palestinians in Gaza," U.N. rights office spokesman Thameen Al-Kheetan told reporters in Geneva, decrying that "the Israeli military has intensified its attacks in Gaza in recent days, killing and injuring dozens of Palestinians."



AFP
 

Middle East News

UN

Condemn

Israel

Military

Attacks

Gaza

Kuwait says Iran hit several power, water plants on Monday
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Iran military threatens 'harsh response' to Israeli attacks in Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2026-04-30

Italy condemns 'unlawful' Israeli interception of Gaza aid flotilla

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-28

PM Salam condemns ongoing attacks on Tyre and Nabatieh, calls for ceasefire and Israeli withdrawal

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-06

UNIFIL condemns airstrike in Nabatieh, calls it violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty and UN Resolution 1701

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:21

Kuwait says Iran hit several power, water plants on Monday

LBCI
Middle East News
06:14

Iranian forces target Bahrain and Kuwait after US hits Iran's south

LBCI
Middle East News
05:34

Bahrain says intercepted Iranian air attacks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Israel raises alert to highest level as Iranian missiles near strategic sites

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-06-02

Senior Iranian officer says renewed war with US 'inevitable'

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-04-30

UAE refers Sudan general and others to court over ammunition shipment for Sudanese army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-23

Lebanon’s President says efforts underway to address Syrian refugee issue, welcomes support for security and reconstruction

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:01

Israeli army to pull out of southern Lebanon pilot zones Tuesday: Axios

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:09

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-06

Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-31

Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:09

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:01

Israeli army to pull out of southern Lebanon pilot zones Tuesday: Axios

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Israel raises alert to highest level as Iranian missiles near strategic sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:09

US State Department: Pilot zone operations began in the villages of Froun, Srifa, and Zawtar El Gharbiyeh

LBCI
World News
08:44

Cuba has infiltrated highest levels of US government: State Dept

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:38

Lebanese army deploys in southern town after Israeli withdrawal

LBCI
Middle East News
08:13

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis announce maritime blockade of Saudi Arabia

LBCI
Sports News
08:41

Plane carrying Spain's World Cup winning team lands in Madrid: AFP

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More