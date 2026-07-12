Trump says Strait of Hormuz open to commercial shipping

Middle East News
12-07-2026 | 09:31
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Trump says Strait of Hormuz open to commercial shipping
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Trump says Strait of Hormuz open to commercial shipping

U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday that the Strait of Hormuz remains open to commercial shipping, despite ongoing attacks between the United States and Iran that have raised concerns over safety in one of the world’s most important oil transit routes.

Trump made the remarks during an interview with NBC.

Reuters

Middle East News

Strait

Hormuz

commercial

shipping

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