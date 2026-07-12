New Syrian parliament meets for first time in Damascus

Syria's new parliament convened for the first time on Sunday, 19 months after rebels led by President Ahmed al-Sharaa toppled Bashar al-Assad, a milestone in the country's political transition ‌despite the chamber's current limited powers.



Sharaa, in a speech at parliament in Damascus, told lawmakers to "make this council a model of responsibility and competence" and described it as "a platform for truth and justice".



"Syria is writing a glorious history that reflects its heroism, and we face the responsibility of building both the nation and the individual," he said.



The parliament has been seen as a test of Sharaa's pledge to build an inclusive new order in Syria, which was run as a police state by the Assad family for decades, with a legislative chamber that was seen as a rubber stamp.



Reuters