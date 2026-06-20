US forces monitoring Strait of Hormuz to ensure it stays open

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20-06-2026 | 13:03
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US forces monitoring Strait of Hormuz to ensure it stays open
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US forces monitoring Strait of Hormuz to ensure it stays open

The U.S. military on Saturday denied Iran's claims that it had closed ‌the Strait of Hormuz, saying the critical waterway remained open and that U.S. forces were monitoring the situation to ensure ⁠that continued.

"Iran does not control the Strait of Hormuz," U.S. Central Command spokesperson Navy Captain Tim Hawkins told Reuters. "Traffic continues to flow, and U.S. forces are monitoring the situation to ensure ‌this ⁠remains the case."

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps declared the Strait of Hormuz shut earlier on Saturday and ⁠warned ships not to approach the waterway, casting new doubt on the future ⁠of a ceasefire agreement between the U.S. and Iran ⁠meant to pave the way for in-depth peace talks.

Reuters

World News

United States

Iran

Strait of Hormuz

Central Command

US military remains 'vigilant' after Iran announces Hormuz closure
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