Israeli media claims operational control of key southern Lebanon hill amid ongoing tensions

Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported that the Israeli army is currently exerting operational control over the Ali al-Taher hill, adding that dozens of Hezbollah members are trapped inside the compound with no ability to exit.



The report said the encirclement of Hezbollah fighters in the area is one of the reasons behind the recent escalation in fire exchanges by the group, which it described as an attempt to relieve pressure on its surrounded personnel.



It added that combat operations are being directed from the Ali al-Taher site on the southern front, where fire systems are operated, and large quantities of weapons are reportedly stored. Due to its depth and fortifications, the site is considered extremely difficult to target through airstrikes alone.



An Israeli military official was also quoted as saying that withdrawal from Ali al-Taher is prohibited, describing it as a mission with a “value-based dimension” aimed at protecting residents in the north.