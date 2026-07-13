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Iran media reports blasts near Strait of Hormuz
Middle East News
13-07-2026 | 06:08
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Iran media reports blasts near Strait of Hormuz
Explosions of unknown origin were heard in southern Iran near the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, a news agency reported, following an exchange of attacks between Tehran and Washington.
"Media and residents reported having heard on Monday at midday explosions near Bandar Abbas and the island of Qeshm," Mehr news agency said, adding that the blasts "appear to be coming from the West Coast of Bandar Abbas."
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