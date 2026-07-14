Five blasts heard around Bandar Abbas, near Hormuz strait: State TV

Middle East News
14-07-2026 | 05:32
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Five blasts heard around Bandar Abbas, near Hormuz strait: State TV
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Five blasts heard around Bandar Abbas, near Hormuz strait: State TV

Iranian state television on Tuesday reported that five explosions were heard around the port city of Bandar Abbas, near the Strait of Hormuz, which has been at the center of renewed Iran-U.S. fighting.

"A few minutes ago, five explosions were heard west of Bandar Abbas," the state broadcaster said, without providing further details.


AFP
 

Middle East News

Blasts

Bandar Abbas

Hormuz Strait

Iran

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