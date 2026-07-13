Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps accused the United States on Monday of jeopardizing global oil and gas supplies by interfering in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, as renewed hostilities flared.



IRGC spokesman Hossein Mohebi said Washington had "seriously endangered the security of the world's oil and gas supply and must be held accountable," adding in a post on X that Tehran "will continue to exercise sovereignty over and management of the Strait of Hormuz."





AFP