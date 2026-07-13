Yemen government orders airports shut after attacking Sanaa airport

Yemen's internationally recognised government on Monday ordered all airports in the country to shut after it struck the one in Sanaa to keep an Iranian plane from landing.



"The Civil Aviation and Meteorology Authority (CAMA) hereby informs all airlines and international organizations operating flights to and from the airports of the Republic of Yemen that all airports in the Republic of Yemen are closed until further notice, with immediate effect," it said in a statement posted on Facebook.



While the government does not control airports in Houthi-held areas such as Sanaa, the Saudi-led coalition that backs it requires aircraft to request clearance for entering the airspace, a restriction it says it enforces on the government's behalf.



AFP