Yemen leader says will not expand confrontation after airport attack

The leader of Yemen's internationally recognized governing council said on Monday that he would not expand his confrontation with the Houthis after his forces hit Sanaa airport to prevent an Iranian plane carrying a rebel delegation from landing.



"I have also ordered that the scope of the confrontation not be expanded in a manner that would achieve Iran's objective of dragging Yemen and its people into wars," said Rashad al-Alimi, who heads the eight-member Presidential Leadership Council, adding he had called an emergency meeting of the PLC following the flare-up.





AFP