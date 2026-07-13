Yemen leader says will not expand confrontation after airport attack

Middle East News
13-07-2026 | 09:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Yemen leader says will not expand confrontation after airport attack
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Yemen leader says will not expand confrontation after airport attack

The leader of Yemen's internationally recognized governing council said on Monday that he would not expand his confrontation with the Houthis after his forces hit Sanaa airport to prevent an Iranian plane carrying a rebel delegation from landing.

"I have also ordered that the scope of the confrontation not be expanded in a manner that would achieve Iran's objective of dragging Yemen and its people into wars," said Rashad al-Alimi, who heads the eight-member Presidential Leadership Council, adding he had called an emergency meeting of the PLC following the flare-up.


AFP
 

Middle East News

Yemen

Leader

Confrontation

Airport

Attack

LBCI Next
Iran's Guards accuse US of endangering global oil supply
Iran will not let US 'interfere' in management of Hormuz: Military
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-06-03

Kuwait says partially resumes flights after Iran attack on airport

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-06-14

Iranian military official says Israeli attack in Beirut will not go unanswered

LBCI
World News
2026-04-22

Trump says Iran will not execute eight women after his request

LBCI
Middle East News
10:19

Yemen government orders airports shut after attacking Sanaa airport

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
12:42

UN chief warns over US strikes on Iran, Tehran targeting shipping

LBCI
Middle East News
11:01

US says will charge cargo ships in Hormuz and reinstate blockade

LBCI
Middle East News
10:19

Yemen government orders airports shut after attacking Sanaa airport

LBCI
Middle East News
09:54

Iran's Guards accuse US of endangering global oil supply

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-05

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for two Lebanese villages

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-25

Netanyahu to brief opposition leader amid questions over timing of potential Iran strike

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-09

NATO intercepts second Iranian missile in Turkish airspace: Ankara

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-21

Egypt's Sisi accepts invite to join Trump's 'Board of Peace'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-06

Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-31

Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle

LBCI
World News
2026-03-25

Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Rome talks on Lebanon face uncertainty amid US-Iran escalation

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:10

LBCI source: Lebanese delegation in Rome seeks agreement on start of pilot zones implementation

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:35

Lebanon's PM Nawaf Salam arrives in Doha to offer condolences over death of Qatar's former Emir

LBCI
World News
03:28

Paris to summon Russia envoy over 'vast cyber campaign' in Europe: Minister

LBCI
Middle East News
08:36

Trump says US will likely control Strait of Hormuz and charge fees

LBCI
Middle East News
12:57

One killed, two injured in attacks on southern Iran: State media

LBCI
Middle East News
11:01

US says will charge cargo ships in Hormuz and reinstate blockade

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:35

PM Salam offers condolences to Qatar over death of former emir

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More