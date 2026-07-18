Iranian army says struck US targets in Kuwait, Jordan: State TV

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18-07-2026 | 00:23
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Iranian army says struck US targets in Kuwait, Jordan: State TV
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Iranian army says struck US targets in Kuwait, Jordan: State TV

Iran's army said it struck U.S. military targets in Kuwait and Jordan in response to American attacks, according to a statement carried by the Iranian state broadcaster on Saturday.

In Kuwait, Iranian forces targeted an ammunition depot at the Al-Adiri camp, the headquarters buildings and ammunition depots at the Ali Al-Salem base, and several communication bridges.

In Jordan, fuel tanks at the Al-Azraq base were also targeted, the state broadcaster said on Telegram.

Kuwait's army wrote on X on Saturday that explosions may be heard as a result of "air defense systems intercepting hostile targets."

Air raid sirens were also sounded in Bahrain, which hosts a major U.S. naval base, according to the country's interior ministry.

AFP

Middle East News

Iran

United States

Kuwait

Jordan

Bahrain

Attacks

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