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Iranian army says struck US targets in Kuwait, Jordan: State TV
Middle East News
18-07-2026 | 00:23
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Iranian army says struck US targets in Kuwait, Jordan: State TV
Iran's army said it struck U.S. military targets in Kuwait and Jordan in response to American attacks, according to a statement carried by the Iranian state broadcaster on Saturday.
In Kuwait, Iranian forces targeted an ammunition depot at the Al-Adiri camp, the headquarters buildings and ammunition depots at the Ali Al-Salem base, and several communication bridges.
In Jordan, fuel tanks at the Al-Azraq base were also targeted, the state broadcaster said on Telegram.
Kuwait's army wrote on X on Saturday that explosions may be heard as a result of "air defense systems intercepting hostile targets."
Air raid sirens were also sounded in Bahrain, which hosts a major U.S. naval base, according to the country's interior ministry.
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