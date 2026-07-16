Iran army says struck US targets in Kuwait, Bahrain with drones: state media

Iran's army said on Thursday it carried out drone attacks against U.S. bases and facilities in Kuwait and Bahrain, state TV reported, after the United States carried out strikes on the Islamic republic.



Iran's military said it targeted "radar systems, a Patriot air defense system, and fuel storage facilities at Ali Al Salem Air Base" in Kuwait and U.S. military facilities at the Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain, IRIB reported.



AFP