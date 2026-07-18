Iran army says targeted Bahrain air base: State TV

Middle East News
18-07-2026 | 00:28
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Iran army says targeted Bahrain air base: State TV
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Iran army says targeted Bahrain air base: State TV

The Iranian army said on Saturday that it had targeted an air base in Bahrain used by the United States in response to American strikes, according to Iran's state broadcaster.

Attack drones targeted "aircraft shelters and parking areas, fuel storage tanks of the U.S. military at Sheikh Isa Air Base, as well as several connecting bridges in Bahrain," the army said, adding that the base in southern Bahrain is "one of the most important operational and logistical centres" for the U.S. military in the region.

AFP


Middle East News

Iran

Bahrain

United States

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