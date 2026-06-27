Iran says it struck US-linked targets in response to US attacks

Middle East News
27-06-2026 | 05:25
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Iran says it struck US-linked targets in response to US attacks
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Iran says it struck US-linked targets in response to US attacks

Iran said it struck targets linked to U.S. forces in response to U.S. airstrikes on its ⁠southern coast, which it said violated the U.N. Charter and the war-ending memorandum between the two countries, according ⁠to a statement by its foreign ministry.

Iran did ⁠not identify the targets or say where ⁠they were located.



Reuters 
 

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