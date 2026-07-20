Iran says diplomatic exchanges with US ongoing via mediators

Middle East News
20-07-2026 | 03:57
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Iran says diplomatic exchanges with US ongoing via mediators
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Iran says diplomatic exchanges with US ongoing via mediators

Iran said on Monday that diplomatic exchanges with the United States via mediators were ongoing despite U.S. military strikes on the country.

"We have been informed by mediators, we have received messages -- without going into details -- but the main point is that the diplomatic apparatus has been active in recent days and ideas have been conveyed to us by certain mediators," said Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei at a press conference in Tehran attended by AFP.


AFP
 

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Iran

Diplomatic

Exchanges

US

Mediators

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