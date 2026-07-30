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Pakistan says US-Iran negotiations 'ongoing' on de-escalation, Hormuz
World News
30-07-2026 | 03:11
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Pakistan says US-Iran negotiations 'ongoing' on de-escalation, Hormuz
Mediator Pakistan confirmed on Wednesday that negotiations between the United States and Iran were "ongoing" during a flare-up in fighting across the Middle East.
"Negotiations between parties are ongoing, particularly on (the) Strait of Hormuz and to de-escalate," Pakistani foreign ministry spokesman Tahir Andrabi told reporters in Islamabad.
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