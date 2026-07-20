Iran says will not allow Hormuz strait to be used to threaten country

Middle East News
20-07-2026 | 04:12
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Iran says will not allow Hormuz strait to be used to threaten country
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Iran says will not allow Hormuz strait to be used to threaten country

Iran said on Monday that it would not allow the vital Strait of Hormuz to be used by its foes to threaten the country's security, as the United States and the Islamic republic battle for the waterway's future.

"We must not allow this waterway to be misused again to threaten Iran's security and national interests," said foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei at a press conference in Tehran attended by AFP, adding the country was "determined to take the necessary measures" to safeguard its sovereignty.


AFP
 

Middle East News

Iran

Hormuz Strait

Threat

US

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