Iran will be 'only country' to determine how to use unfrozen assets: Ambassador

Tehran alone will decide how to use its frozen assets once they are unfrozen under a U.S.-Iranian deal towards ending the Middle East war, an Iranian ambassador said Tuesday, contradicting U.S. claims.



"Iran is the only country who will decide what to do with its assets, which are going to be defrozen and so I reject any claim by (Washington) about that there should... be any role for any other country to have an influence on those decisions or on those processes," Ali Bahreini, the Iranian ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, told reporters.





AFP