Iran says UN watchdog will not be allowed to inspect bombed nuclear sites

Iran said Tuesday that the United Nations nuclear watchdog's inspectors would not be given access to the country's key nuclear sites that were bombed during the war with Israel and the United States last year.



"We have not had a meeting with the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, nor do we have any plans for the agency to inspect Iran's nuclear facilities damaged by the US and Zionist military aggression," said foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei.



On Monday U.S. Vice President JD Vance had said Iran would allow U.N. nuclear inspectors to return, calling it "a major milestone."





AFP